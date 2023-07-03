Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Update

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 24,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Datasea Price Performance

NASDAQ:DTSS traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,435. Datasea has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 489.83%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datasea

About Datasea

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Datasea Inc. ( NASDAQ:DTSS Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of Datasea as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datasea Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. It also provides 5G messaging and smart payment solutions.

