Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Update

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 24,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Datasea Price Performance
NASDAQ:DTSS traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,435. Datasea has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.
Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 489.83%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datasea
About Datasea
Datasea Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. It also provides 5G messaging and smart payment solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Datasea
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.