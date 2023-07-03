Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 876,543 shares of company stock valued at $372,308,236 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded down $9.80 on Monday, reaching $459.18. The stock had a trading volume of 871,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,168. The company has a market cap of $435.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $434.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.