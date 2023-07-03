Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 8,626 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 2.8% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,895,618. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

