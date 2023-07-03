Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 198.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,397 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.05% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000.

Shares of BATS:BBIN traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.89. The stock had a trading volume of 617,745 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

