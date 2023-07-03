Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 161.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAVA. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000.

NYSEARCA:JAVA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.28. 14,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $54.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.92.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

