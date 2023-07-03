Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSX. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.30. 313,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,477,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.75. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

