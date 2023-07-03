Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 96,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.63% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,083,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,276,000 after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 384.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 512,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 406,774 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2,859.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 484,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after purchasing an additional 468,544 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 420,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 190,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 306,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 95,426 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.04. 24,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,228. The stock has a market cap of $481.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.39. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $32.30.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Announces Dividend

About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.6674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

