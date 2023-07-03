Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,054 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Chubb by 28,222.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,812,000 after buying an additional 2,610,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,251,000 after buying an additional 1,593,764 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Chubb by 1,476.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.38.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $192.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,143. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.41. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

