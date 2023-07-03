Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 1.7% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,890,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 37.9% in the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.0% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Bank of America increased their price target on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.17.

NYSE BLK traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $696.01. 103,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $668.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $689.05. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

