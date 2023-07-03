Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.95. 691,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,251,273. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

