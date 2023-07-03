Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,552 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after buying an additional 674,580 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,169,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 493,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,344,000 after buying an additional 124,627 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 323,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after buying an additional 22,041 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ XT traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $55.76. The company had a trading volume of 17,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $56.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average is $51.80.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

