Decred (DCR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.13 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Decred has a total market cap of $257.32 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $16.81 or 0.00054351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.71 or 0.00209182 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00032102 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012116 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003256 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,304,755 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

