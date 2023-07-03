Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 1.9% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $405.48. 362,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

