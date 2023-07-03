Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dell Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

DELL stock opened at $54.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $54.61.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 56.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,365.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,365.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 655.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,826,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,722,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

