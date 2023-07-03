Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $65.00. The company traded as high as $48.04 and last traded at $47.84, with a volume of 1383469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.54.

DAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.68.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $60,640,000. GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 211.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,810 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.