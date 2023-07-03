Dero (DERO) Market Capitalization Reaches $62.12 Million

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.54 or 0.00014475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $62.12 million and approximately $103,894.51 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,375.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.39 or 0.00342269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.42 or 0.00919263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00011986 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.49 or 0.00540208 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00064041 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00150930 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,678,971 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

