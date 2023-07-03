dForce USD Price Reaches $1.01 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003283 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $35.42 million and $85.30 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.36 or 0.00356292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012031 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00018439 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000420 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,159,783 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.019652 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $315.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.