Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Position Lessened by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy comprises approximately 0.5% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 18.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,296.3% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.63. The stock had a trading volume of 233,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,245. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.02.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.18.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.