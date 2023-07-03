Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Update

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the May 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Digerati Technologies Stock Down 24.2 %

Shares of Digerati Technologies stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.03. 905,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,940. Digerati Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

Get Digerati Technologies alerts:

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.