Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Acquired by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFCF. Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,948,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 311.4% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after buying an additional 357,270 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 61,886 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,929,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.74. 17,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,810. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $45.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.22.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

