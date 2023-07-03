Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Bought by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 737.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 90,959 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,104,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,549,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DFEM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.31. 119,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,414. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.