Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Bought by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,177 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 0.9% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,616,003 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,595,000 after buying an additional 3,655,321 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,136.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,320,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,324,000 after buying an additional 3,051,469 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,600,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,338,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,716,000 after buying an additional 1,607,649 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 92,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,128. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $24.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

