Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target Cut to GBX 166 by Analysts at Barclays

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 173 ($2.20) to GBX 166 ($2.11) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DIISY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 159 ($2.02) to GBX 152 ($1.93) in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 175 ($2.23) to GBX 165 ($2.10) in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.29) in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.71.

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

