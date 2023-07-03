Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Short Interest Down 39.7% in June

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the May 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance

Shares of MSFU stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.45. 35,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,460. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.63. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1781 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

