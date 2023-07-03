Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up to $17.35

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.35, but opened at $18.81. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 6,874,508 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Up 11.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 119,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 64,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000.

