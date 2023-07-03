DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) and Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Head to Head Contrast

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF – Free Report) and Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) are both consumer services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft and Darden Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Darden Restaurants 0 4 15 0 2.79

Darden Restaurants has a consensus target price of $167.70, indicating a potential upside of 0.37%. Given Darden Restaurants’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Darden Restaurants is more favorable than DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Darden Restaurants 9.36% 47.22% 9.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft and Darden Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

93.8% of Darden Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Darden Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft and Darden Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Darden Restaurants $10.49 billion 1.93 $981.90 million $8.00 20.89

Darden Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft provides catering services in Austria, Turkey, Great Britain, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges & Hotel. The Airline Catering division offers airline catering services. The International Event Catering division provides event catering and infrastructure services. The Restaurants, Lounges & Hotel division engages in the operation of restaurants and Demel cafés, lounges, and hotels; and retail and airport gastronomy businesses. This segment also operates under the DO & CO, Hédiard, HENRY, and Demel brands. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1981 and is based in Vienna, Austria.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands. Darden Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

