Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 186.71%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

