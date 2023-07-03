Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.55.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.
Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 186.71%.
About Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.
