Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

DCI has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $46.98 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.38.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger purchased 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,404,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Donaldson by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 145,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,529,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 57,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

