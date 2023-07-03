Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives $36.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.82.

DOCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Doximity from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

Doximity Trading Up 0.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,905,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,652,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,328 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,774,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,356,000 after purchasing an additional 969,302 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,456,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,106,000 after purchasing an additional 53,201 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,388,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

DOCS stock opened at $34.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.29. Doximity has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 65.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Doximity had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $110.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

