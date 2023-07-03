Dragonchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.53 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $204,361.03 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Dragonchain Profile
Dragonchain’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
