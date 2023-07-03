DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 966.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.84. 200,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $136.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

