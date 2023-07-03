Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 0.9% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 519.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,331 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,023 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 19,064.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DUK traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.48. The company had a trading volume of 307,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,822. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

