DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DRRX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jonestrading began coverage on DURECT in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

DURECT Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. DURECT has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of DURECT

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 130.41% and a negative net margin of 187.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DURECT will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in DURECT in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in DURECT by 118.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in DURECT by 5,370.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DURECT in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

