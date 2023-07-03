e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $130.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ELF. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.08.

NYSE ELF opened at $114.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.81. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $115.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.91, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.50.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $187.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $3,184,366.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at $22,994,425.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $3,184,366.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at $22,994,425.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 36,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $3,940,226.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,583 shares of company stock worth $22,326,634 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 108.6% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 59,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

