EAC (EAC) Trading 41.1% Higher Over Last Week

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last seven days, EAC has traded up 41.1% against the US dollar. One EAC token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $453,106.26 and approximately $34.21 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.67 or 0.00354709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00011958 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00150992 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

