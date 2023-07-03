EAC Price Up 41% Over Last 7 Days (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a market capitalization of $453,033.10 and approximately $34.21 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EAC has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00150992 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

