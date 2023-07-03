Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance
EVF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 18,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,980. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%.
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
