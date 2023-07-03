Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

EVF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 18,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,980. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVF. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 52.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 426,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 147,116 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 401.7% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 103,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 82,694 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 17.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 58,583 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 51,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.