ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.28

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00), with a volume of 2837592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.61. The stock has a market cap of £3.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

