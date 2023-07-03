eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW) Short Interest Down 47.2% in June

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the May 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EFTRW remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.31.
