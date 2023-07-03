Efinity Token (EFI) Price Tops $0.0543 on Exchanges

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Efinity Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0543 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $34.51 million and $418,865.70 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 635,707,440 tokens. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

