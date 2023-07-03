Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the May 31st total of 8,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.05. 2,310,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,491,869. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

