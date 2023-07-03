Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $74.65 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.65.

Several research firms have commented on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Elastic Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $64.12 on Monday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $10,536,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,943,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,976,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $453,229.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,096,297.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $10,536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,943,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,976,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,374 shares of company stock valued at $22,605,483. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Elastic by 43.3% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 1,066.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 101,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 92,911 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 11.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 144.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

