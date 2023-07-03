Electroneum (ETN) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $34.81 million and approximately $63,747.34 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000601 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006982 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,949,232,384 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

