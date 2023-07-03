Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 164,125 Shares

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

On Wednesday, June 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total value of $5,473,221.60.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total value of $49,153,064.16.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total value of $15,509,556.48.

On Thursday, June 15th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total value of $12,422,364.95.

On Friday, May 19th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total value of $86,024,967.48.

On Friday, May 12th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80.

On Friday, April 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.6 %

LLY stock traded down $7.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $461.42. 2,112,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $469.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $434.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.