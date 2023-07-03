Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,543 shares of company stock valued at $372,308,236. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

NYSE:LLY traded down $10.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $458.53. 830,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,168. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $469.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $435.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

