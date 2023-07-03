ELIS (XLS) 1-Day Volume Hits $544.92

ELIS (XLS) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0981 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded up 46.1% against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $19.61 million and approximately $544.92 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00017441 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020308 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014328 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,949.51 or 0.99862220 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.11299367 USD and is up 23.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,082.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

