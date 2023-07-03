Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW) Short Interest Update

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Embark Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Embark Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Free Report) by 108.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,342 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Embark Technology were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Embark Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Embark Technology stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,848. Embark Technology has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

