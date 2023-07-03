Empire Financial Management Company LLC Buys New Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 58,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Exelon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Exelon Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $40.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

