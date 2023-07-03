Empire Financial Management Company LLC Buys Shares of 10,485 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

NYSE NVS opened at $99.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.45. The firm has a market cap of $210.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

