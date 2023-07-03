Empire Financial Management Company LLC Invests $1.16 Million in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 712,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,209,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,877 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,364,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,270,000 after acquiring an additional 166,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,804,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,203,000 after acquiring an additional 176,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.67.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

